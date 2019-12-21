Three injured, one seriously, in car/buggy collision in Fillmore County

NEWBURN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Three people are hurt, one with life-threatening injuries, after a car hits a horse and buggy in Fillmore County just north of the Iowa Minnesota border.

The collision happened just after 7 pm Friday near the intersection of Highway 44 and 401st Avenue, northeast of Prosper. The Minnesota State Patrol says Brian Martin Schwingle, 42 of Mabel, was driving his car east when he hit a horse and buggy with six people inside.

A 12-year-old boy in the buggy was flown by helicopter to Gundersen Lutheran Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin, with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the buggy, Menno Mast, 56 of Mabel, and another 9-year-old male passenger were taken by ambulance to Gundersen Lutheran in La Crosse for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Three other people in the buggy were not hurt and neither was Schwingle or a 12-year-old boy in his car.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this crash.