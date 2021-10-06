Three injured in morning crash on Avenue of the Saints

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa - Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash Tuesday morning on the Avenue of the Saints.

According to Iowa State Patrol, the crash happened around 9 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the Avenue between Nora Springs and Rudd. 72 year-old Steven Hatcher of Charles City was driving a semi that rear-ended a 2007 minivan driven by 67 year-old Joseph Martin, also of Charles City. Martin, 23 year-old Jessica Montgomery and 70 year-old Paula Sisseck, both from Charles City, were transported to MercyOne North Iowa following the crash.

Iowa DOT records show that a stretch of the highway between Cameo and Glass Roads, including where the crash scene was, had 34 accidents reported in the last five years, below the state average. With the Avenue of the Saints being a busy highway, and especially with harvest ongoing, Pete Hjelmstad with Iowa DOT encourages drivers to be cognizant of their surroundings.

"The bottom line is when you're on the highway, you need to focus all your attention to your driving, wear your seat belt and stay away from distractions. You need to do that to stay safe on the highways."