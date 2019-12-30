Three injured in crash involving Rochester police car

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash involving a Rochester police car Friday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 7 pm. Ragda Mukhtar Saeed, 34 of Rochester, was southbound on Broadway Avenue and James Patrick Ratelle, 52 of Rochester, was westbound on 4th Street SW in a Rochester squad car with lights and siren activated. The Patrol says Saeed collided with Ratelle in the intersection, then Saeed crashed into another vehicle that was stopped to turn east onto 4th Street.

The Patrol says Saeed and two children ages 5 and 7 in her vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries. Only Saeed was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment. Ratelle and three people in the third vehicle involved were not hurt. The State Patrol says everyone involved was wearing their seat belt.

Rochester police and fire and Mayo Ambulance assisted with this collision. An investigation is still underway.