Clear
BREAKING NEWS Boy, 15, arrested in connection to January death of 49-year-old SE Minnesota man Full Story
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Three injured in crash involving Rochester police car

Collision involved three vehicles at Broadway and 4th Street.

Posted: Dec 30, 2019 12:15 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash involving a Rochester police car Friday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 7 pm. Ragda Mukhtar Saeed, 34 of Rochester, was southbound on Broadway Avenue and James Patrick Ratelle, 52 of Rochester, was westbound on 4th Street SW in a Rochester squad car with lights and siren activated. The Patrol says Saeed collided with Ratelle in the intersection, then Saeed crashed into another vehicle that was stopped to turn east onto 4th Street.

The Patrol says Saeed and two children ages 5 and 7 in her vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries. Only Saeed was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment. Ratelle and three people in the third vehicle involved were not hurt. The State Patrol says everyone involved was wearing their seat belt.

Rochester police and fire and Mayo Ambulance assisted with this collision. An investigation is still underway.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 5°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Broken Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 8°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Snow in store for Monday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mass. farm feeds donated Christmas trees to goats

Image

Year in Review: September and October

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Winter weather throughout the day Monday

Image

Club works to bring curling to Rochester

Image

Club hosts 3D archery shoot

Image

Homeless for the Holidays wrap up

Image

Author documenting long-standing buildings

Image

Beware of misleading phone calls

Image

12/29 Seans Weather

Community Events