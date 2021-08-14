Three injured in Dodge County collision Friday

CLAREMONT TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Three people were hurt when a Jeep collided with a semi in Dodge County Friday.

It happened just before 6 pm at the intersection of Highway 14 and 160th Avenue. The Minnesota State Patrol says Heidi Marissa Sammon, 40 of Faribault, was driving a Jeep east and David Edgar Koehnen, 62 of Lino Lakes, was driving a northbound semi.

The crash resulted in Sammon and two passengers, Adriane Jean Marie Sullivan, 25 of Rochester, and a 16-year-old female from Faribault, suffering non-life threatening injuries. They were taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment,

Koehnen was not hurt.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Claremont Fire and Rescue, and Dodge Center Ambulance all assisted at the scene.