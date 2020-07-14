Three hurt in collision north of Stewartville

HIGH FOREST TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Three people are hurt in a two-vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon in Olmsted County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 2 pm as Raymond Andrew Steichen, 60 of Spring Valley, was stopped at the Schumann Drive stop light on southbound Highway 63. Steichen was hit from behind by Robert Owen Lee, 83 of Rochester.

Steichen, Lee, and a passenger in Lee’s vehicle, Sue Ellen Rothschild, 90 of Rochester, all suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries. All three were taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment.

The State Patrol says road conditions were wet at the time of this crash. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Stewartville Fire Department, and Mayo Ambulance assisted with this accident.