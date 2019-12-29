Clear
Three hurt in Bremer County collision

Happened Sunday morning southwest of Sumner.

Posted: Dec 29, 2019 12:53 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

BUCK CREEK, Iowa – Three people are hurt in a two-vehicle collision in Bremer County.

It happened just after 10 am Sunday at the intersection of Viking Avenue and 190th Street, southwest of Sumner. The Iowa State Patrol says Nathan Dolf, 16 of Westgate, was driving west, stopped at the stop sign, then pulled into the intersection and was struck by the southbound vehicle driven by Patrick Hughes, 63 of Sumner.

The State Patrol says three people were injured and taken to Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner for treatment. They are:

Patrick Hughes.

Cynthia Pierson-Hughes, 68 of Sumner, a passenger in Hughes’ vehicle.

Rachel Dolf, 21 of Westgate, a passenger in Nathan Dolf’s vehicle.

All three were wearing their seatbelts.

The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and Sumner fire and EMS assisted with this crash.

