Three highways remain closed in southeast Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Three state highways remain closed despite improving conditions midday Tuesday in southeastern Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says Highway 63 between Lake City and South Troy, Highway 30 between Rushford and Highway 74, and Highway 43 between Rushford and Mabel are closed to traffic. No Travel advisories are also in place for:

- Highway 63 between South Troy and Highway 52

- Highway 30 between Stewartville and Chatfield

- Highway 16 between Dexter and Spring Valley

- Highway 16 between Highway 52 and Whalen

- Highway 80 between Highway 16 and Fountain

- Highway 139 between Harmony and the Iowa border

- Highway 43 between Rushford and Interstate 90

- Highway 74 between Weaver and Alba

Barricades, flashing lights, or lowered gates may be in place to indicate closed roads. MnDOT says a barricade was removed from Highway 63, south of Lake City, from overnight Monday into Tuesday, because only a single lane of was cleared through a massive snow drift and it was feared the barricade could have caused crashes.

Drivers in southeast Minnesota should expect to use caution and reduce speeds due to rough and icy road conditions and be alert for MnDOT snow removal crews on the roads for much of this week. There could be brief traffic delays until it is safe to pass or the plows can move over in a safe manner.

Minnesota road conditions may be found by clicking here.