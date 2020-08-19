Three guilty pleas result in probation for Rochester man

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man who pleaded guilty in three different incidents gets probation for all of them.

Storm Losee Mensch, 21 of Rochester, was sentenced Wednesday to five years of supervised probation and must pay $820 in restitution. He pleaded guilty to two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of 5th degree drug possession, and one count of giving an officer a false name.

Rochester police say Mensch stole a truck from a construction business on January 17 and was taken to the hospital after swallowing some methamphetamine. Mensch then escaped from the hospital on January 22 before being recaptured. Law enforcement says Mensch then stole another vehicle in April and drove through a blocked off construction site before being caught.

As part of his sentence, Mensch is getting a stay of adjudication on the drug charges. That means those convictions will not go onto his record if he successfully completes his probation.