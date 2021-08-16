Three from Iowa, Minnesota injured in Freeborn County collision

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Three people are hurt after a two-vehicle collision in Freeborn County.

It happened around 3:30 pm Monday at the intersection of Highway 251 and 850th Avenue. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jessica Mae Brandenburg, 41 of Blooming Prairie, was driving a car west and crashed with the northbound pickup truck driven by Rodolfo Lopez, 24 of Missouri Valley, Iowa.

The two drivers and a passenger in Brandenburg’s car, Troy Christopher Low, 45 of Northwood, suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries. All three were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea.

The Hollandale Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.