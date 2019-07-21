Three from Dexter injured in two-vehicle crash

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. – Three people from Mower County are hurt in a Sunday morning collision.

It happened at the intersection of Highway 60 and Highway 14 east of Eagle Lake. The Minnesota State Patrol says Kaylle Madison Matuszak, 20 of Duluth, was eastbound in an SUV on Highway 14, tried to cross onto northbound Highway 60, and collided with the pickup truck driven by Jack Jerome Klaehn, 61 of Dexter. The crash occurred around 9:47 am.

Matuszak, Klaehn and two passengers in his truck, Tambra Faye Klaehn, 60 of Dexter, and Macy Marie Klaehn, 22 of Dexter, all suffered non-life threatening injuries. The Klaehns were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.

The State Patrol says all four were wearing their seat belts.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, Eagle Lake Fire Department, and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.