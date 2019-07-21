Clear
BREAKING NEWS Missing man found dead in Rochester Full Story

Three from Dexter injured in two-vehicle crash

Happened Sunday morning in Blue Earth County.

Posted: Jul 21, 2019 2:50 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. – Three people from Mower County are hurt in a Sunday morning collision.

It happened at the intersection of Highway 60 and Highway 14 east of Eagle Lake. The Minnesota State Patrol says Kaylle Madison Matuszak, 20 of Duluth, was eastbound in an SUV on Highway 14, tried to cross onto northbound Highway 60, and collided with the pickup truck driven by Jack Jerome Klaehn, 61 of Dexter. The crash occurred around 9:47 am.

Matuszak, Klaehn and two passengers in his truck, Tambra Faye Klaehn, 60 of Dexter, and Macy Marie Klaehn, 22 of Dexter, all suffered non-life threatening injuries. The Klaehns were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.

The State Patrol says all four were wearing their seat belts.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, Eagle Lake Fire Department, and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Albert Lea
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Rochester
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
After a busy morning we're tracking a much calmer Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Annual memorial tennis invitational

Image

Newman drops West Fork to win district; other district scores

Image

Rochester native Alex Martin takes 2nd in 250 Moto race

Image

Floyd County Veterans Affairs office asking for box AC units

Image

Tracking pleasant temps to start the week

Image

Severe WX Cut-In July 20

Image

Motocross comes to Millville

Image

Robotics demonstrations at family fun night

Image

Auditor comes to town

Image

New aquatic center being considered in Byron

Community Events