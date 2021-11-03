Three friends arrested for Halloween beating in Charles City

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Halloween argument led to three friends being arrested for assault.

Authorities say it happened around 9:30 pm on October 31 in Charles City. Court documents state a verbal altercation between intoxicated friends to the victim being repeatedly hit, leaving the victim with a severe cut to the left eyebrow, a left orbital fracture, and left orbital muscle damage.

A charge of assault causing serious injury has been filed against Brandon Patrick Starkey, 28 of Charles City, Michelle Lea Keagle, 31 of Morris, Illinois, and Zachary James Starkey, 28 of Charles City. All three suspects were arrested on Tuesday.