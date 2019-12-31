Clear

Three escape car before it's hit by a train in Dodge County

Crash happened between Dodge Center and Kasson.

Posted: Dec 31, 2019 11:56 AM
Updated: Dec 31, 2019 12:08 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. – A train smashed into a car in between Dodge Center and Kasson Tuesday morning.

Authorities say a car with three people inside got stuck on the railroad tracks near the intersection of Highway 14 and 220th Avenue. The three stayed inside the vehicle to wait for help until they saw a train coming.

Authorities say all three were able to get out of the car before it was hit by the train and no one was injured.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Dodge Center Fire Department, Canadian Pacific Railroad, and T&C Towing responded to this incident, which remains under investigation.

