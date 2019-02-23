Three drug arrests after Worth County traffic stop

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – Three people are jailed after a traffic stop a little after 11:30 pm Friday in North Iowa.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy pulled over a 1998 Chevrolet C1500 that appeared to have recently been in the ditch and had snow covering the registration sticker/county on the license plate. The deputy says a passenger in the truck, Danielle Renee Ness, 34 of Mason City, had a warrant out for her arrest.

As he took Ness into custody, the deputy says he saw a pipe used for smoking drugs on the center console of the pickup. That led to a search of the vehicle as well as the driver, Scott Shafer, 46 of Plymouth, and another passenger, Myron Randall Demaray, 54 of Northwood. The deputy says methamphetamine, several prescription pills, a bong, multiple drug pipes, a 9mm handgun, and a fully loaded magazine were discovered.

Ness is being held on $5,300 bond for possession of drug paraphernalia and her outstanding warrant.

Shafer has been booked into the Worth County Jail on $13,000 bond for possession of methamphetamine, two counts of unlawful possession of prescription medication, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Demaray is being held on $5,000 bond on possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.