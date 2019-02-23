Clear
Three drug arrests after Worth County traffic stop

(Left to right) Danielle Ness, Scott Shafer, Myron Demaray (Left to right) Danielle Ness, Scott Shafer, Myron Demaray

Truck pulled over for snow-covered license plate.

Posted: Feb. 23, 2019 11:55 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – Three people are jailed after a traffic stop a little after 11:30 pm Friday in North Iowa.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy pulled over a 1998 Chevrolet C1500 that appeared to have recently been in the ditch and had snow covering the registration sticker/county on the license plate. The deputy says a passenger in the truck, Danielle Renee Ness, 34 of Mason City, had a warrant out for her arrest.

As he took Ness into custody, the deputy says he saw a pipe used for smoking drugs on the center console of the pickup. That led to a search of the vehicle as well as the driver, Scott Shafer, 46 of Plymouth, and another passenger, Myron Randall Demaray, 54 of Northwood. The deputy says methamphetamine, several prescription pills, a bong, multiple drug pipes, a 9mm handgun, and a fully loaded magazine were discovered.

Ness is being held on $5,300 bond for possession of drug paraphernalia and her outstanding warrant.

Shafer has been booked into the Worth County Jail on $13,000 bond for possession of methamphetamine, two counts of unlawful possession of prescription medication, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Demaray is being held on $5,000 bond on possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

