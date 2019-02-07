Clear
Three crashes reported on I-35 near Albert Lea, including a jack-knifed semi

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reporting three crashes on Interstate 35 near Albert Lea.

Posted: Feb. 7, 2019 1:27 PM
Updated: Feb. 7, 2019 1:33 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reporting three crashes on Interstate 35 near Albert Lea.

The first is between Exit 8 and Exit 5. The second is between Exit 8 and Exit 11. And there is a report of a jackknifed semi trailer between Exit 11 and Exit 12.

The DOT is also reporting another crash on Interstate 90 between Exit 205 and and Exit 193 near Stewartville.

