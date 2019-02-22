Three collisions in less than 30 minutes in Charles City

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Police had to deal with three auto accidents in less than a half hour Thursday morning.

The first happened around 10:23 am at the intersection of 11th Street and South Main Street. Charles City police say John Howe, 56 from Charles City, was driving south when he collided with the westbound vehicle driven by Jeffrey Hitchcock, 51 of Charles City. About $5,000 in damage was done to the two vehicles. Howe was cited for failure to yield the right of way.

Officers also responded to an accident just outside the police department at 10:24 am. Stephanie Williams, 30 of Charles City, backed up and hit another vehicle parked in the Milwaukee Mall parking lot. Williams’ vehicle sustained about $1,000 in damage and police say there was about $2,000 in damage to the other vehicle, which is owned by Tracy Merfield, 70 of Marble Rock.

And Charles City police say there was then a hit-and-run collision at 10:44 am at the intersection of Lane Street and North Jackson Street. Officers say a semi and trailer tried to make a left turn onto Lane Street and hit the parked pickup truck owned by Jose Gautier, 41, causing an estimated $2,500 in damage to the truck. Police say the semi driver did not stop after the accident.