Three attempted murders and one not guilty plea for a Rochester man

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man charged with three attempted murders is pleading not guilty to two of them.

Iman Abucar-Hagi Iman, 26 of Rochester, has entered not guilty pleas to two counts of 1st degree attempted murder, two counts of a drive-by shooting, two counts of 2nd-degree assault, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.

Authorities say Iman fired seven to eight gunshots on April 24 in the 3100 block of Oxford Lane NW, hitting a 22-year-old man and an 18-year-old man.

A trial is scheduled to begin on March 9, 2020.

Iman is also charged with 2nd degree attempted murder, 1st- and 2nd-degree assault, and possession of a firearm after being charged with a crime of violence for another shooting on August 7.

Police say Iman was seen with a pistol moments before a man was shot in the chest, back of his head, and below the knee on the third floor of Meadow Park Apartments and surveillance video captured Iman running out of the apartment complex with a pistol in his hand.

He has not entered a plea in that case.