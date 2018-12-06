Three arrested in Rochester early Wednesday morning

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Three people are facing charges after Rochester police are called about a girl screaming.

Officers were sent to an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Highway 14 East around 2:05 am Thursday by a neighbor who said they heard a girl yelling “Get off me!”



Kevin Mitchell Kevin Mitchell

When police arrived, they say they were told by others at a party that Kevin Ladell Mitchell, 32 of Rochester, assaulted his girlfriend, Desirae Marie Frank. Police say Frank, 23 of Rochester, had injuries to her face.

Police say when the arrested Mitchell, Frank became upset and kicked an officer in the groin. She was then taken into custody as well. The officer was not treated for any injuries.

Rochester police say they also noticed Marcos Olivares, 27 of Rochester, was extremely intoxicated and told him to find a sober ride home. They say Olivares started walking into traffic and when officers ran out and saved him, they found there were three outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Police say Olivares spit on an officer, kicked out the back window of a police car, and told the female officer who arrested him that he was going to go back to Texas, put a hit on the officer, and his “gang friends” would take care of her.