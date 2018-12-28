Three arrested in Floyd County drug/gun investigaion

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Three men are arrested and charges are pending on others after an investigation that started with a stolen computer.

The Charles City Police Department says it learned on Thursday about a stolen laptop being listed for sale on a social media site. Officers executed a search warrant at around 2:25 pm at an apartment in the 600 block of Milwaukee Street and found the laptop.

At around 3:13 pm, a Floyd County sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle in the 2300 block of Highway 18, arresting both the driver, Troy L. Bijani, 22 of Mason City, and a passenger, Xavier T. Frank, 24 of Charles City. Authorities say Bijani had three outstanding Floyd County warrants and is also being charged with 2nd degree burglary and 1st degree theft. Frank is being charged with 2nd degree burglary and 1st degree theft as well.

Police say they then got a second search warrant for the same apartment in the 600 block of Milwaukee Street and returned there a little after 4 pm, finding many stolen handguns and drug-related items. The guns had been reported stolen previously to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and a joint investigation with Charles City police was begun.

A little before 5 pm Thursday, Charles City police stopped Robert Luckett III, 27 of Mason City, while driving in the area of E Street and Highway 18. Officers say he was found with drugs and several more stolen guns.

The investigation also led to the search of a home in the 200 block of 4th Avenue in Charles City at around 7:30 pm Thursday and law enforcement says drug-related items and information on the stolen guns was seized.

The Charles City Police Department says it all happened through team work with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and multiple charges are pending on several subjects as the investigation continues.