Three arrested for trespassing in Worth County

Eric Neswold (Left), Klay Witte (center), Lucas Yezek (right)
Eric Neswold (Left), Klay Witte (center), Lucas Yezek (right)

Homeowner reports strange vehicle Saturday night.

Posted: Oct 13, 2019 5:21 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – Three people are facing charges after a homeowner reports a strange vehicle on their property.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office was called a little after 10 pm Saturday about the suspicious vehicle. When a deputy arrived at the scene, the vehicle was empty and the homeowner reported multiple people had run into the backyard.

Eric Neswold, 20 of Rock Falls, and Lucas Yezek, 21 of Marion, were quickly found and Klay Witte, 21 of Manly, turned himself in around 1 am Sunday.

The Sheriff’s Office says Neswold has been charged with trespassing, minor in possession of alcohol, interference with official acts, and could be charged with OWI pending further investigation.

Yezek is charged with trespassing, supplying alcohol to a minor, and interference with official acts.

Witte is charged with trespassing and interference with official acts.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and Mason City Police Department assisted with this incident.

