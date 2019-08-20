Three arrested for central Iowa death

DES MOINES, Iowa – Three people are arrested in the death of a woman in central Iowa.

The body of 24-year-old Ashley Shafer was found August 6 in the South Skunk River in Mahasaka County. On Tuesday, authorities arrested 27-year-old Cody Vancenbrock and husband and wife 28-year-old Nicholas Kelly and 34-year-old Holly Kelly.



Investigators say all four were at the Kelly’s apartment in Oskaloosa on August 5 when Vancenbrock injected Shafer with methamphetamine, causing a fatal overdose. Vancenbrock and Nicholas Kelly are then accused of taking Shafer’s body to a rural area, weighing it down, and throwing it into the South Skunk River.

Vancenbrock is charged with involuntary manslaughter, delivery of a controlled substance, abuse of a corpse, and sponsoring a drug house.

Nicholas Kelly is charged with abuse of a corpse and sponsoring a drug house.

Holly Kelly is charged with aiding and abetting abuse of a corpse.

All three arrested are being held at the Mahaska County Jail in lieu of bond.

The investigation involved the DCI, Oskaloosa Police Department, Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office, and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.