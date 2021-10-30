Three arrested after two separate chases in northeast Iowa

HOWARD COUNTY, Iowa – Three people have been arrested while an investigation continues into stolen pickup trucks and other items.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says it got a 911 call around 7:29 am Thursday about an attempt to steal a trailer in Elma. The caller stated they and several other vehicles were following three suspect pickups, two Chevys and one Dodge, east of Elma on gravel roads at a high rate of speed. The two Chevys got away from the caller said they kept following the Dodge.



Law enforcement responded on Sheriff Tim Beckman positions his squad car in the eastbound lane of 200th Street near York Avenue, with full emergency lights on, to try and stop the suspect Dodge. The pickup tried to go into the westbound lane to get around Beckman’s vehicle and that’s when the Sheriff ran into the pickup to get it to stop.

Authorities say the pickup was reported stolen in Fillmore County, Minnesota, and the driver was taken into custody. Jesse James Devlaeminck, 42 of Rochester, is accused of first-degree theft, reckless driving, and several traffic violations. No one was injured in this incident. The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa State Patrol, and Iowa Motor Vehicle Enforcement assisted at the scene.

Then around 1:50 pm Thursday, the Howard County Sheriff's Office says received a call that one of the white Chevy pickups from the Elma incident was at the AV Express in Alta Vista. Sheriff Beckman drove toward Alta Vista to find the vehicle and the caller reported back that the pickup had left westbound out of Alta Vista towards Deerfield and back north on a gravel into Howard County.

Sheriff Beckman says he located both Chevy trucks just after 2 pm on Lincoln Ave north of B17. A high-speed chase began on 175th Street to Robin Avenue, where one truck went south and the other north. Sheriff Beckman says he went after the southbound pickup and when the pursuit reached the Chickasaw County line, the pickup drove into a harvested bean field. Sheriff Beckman followed as the pickup left the field south on Randolf Avenue. Sheriff Beckman says he lost sight of the pickup just before 2:30 pm but noticed tracks in a standing cornfield and followed them into corn that was knocked down at the intersection of Randolf Avenue & 110th Street in Chickasaw County.

The fugitive Chevy pickup was found in the field but the driver was gone. After a large-scale search of the ear, the Cresco Fire Department says it located the driver hiding in the field around 3:54 pm. Nathaniel Thompson, 36 of Mankato, MN, was arrested as was a passenger in the pickup, Eleana McDonough, 38 of Wilmar, MN. Investigators say the Chevy was reported stolen out of Mitchell County and held items that had been reported stolen earlier in the day from Elma.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says Thompson was charged with felony eluding, first-degree theft, third-degree burglary. McDonough is facing first-degree theft and third-degree burglary charges.

Assisting with this later incident were the Chickasaw County Sheriff's Office, Mitchell County Sheriff's Office, Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office, Cresco Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Motor Vehicle Enforcement, Iowa DNR law enforcement, Howard County Emergency Management, and Cresco Fire department’s drone.

An investigation is still ongoing and the Howard County Sheriff’s Office says more charges are expected along with more defendants.