Three arrested after midnight traffic stop in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Three people are arrested after police suspicion turned into an overnight traffic stop.

A patrol officer says he saw a car quickly pull into a driveway in the 900 block of 6th Street SE at around 12:18 am Friday and watched the people inside quickly exit the car and go into the house. The officer stopped to watch the car from a few blocks away until two males and two females got into the car and drove off.



Ilham Maani Ilham Maani

The officer followed and stopped the car on 11th Avenue SE after the officer said it put on its blinker at the last second. The officer says he could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle and recognized its driver, Ilham Maani, 25, as someone whose driving privileges were cancelled.

The officer says while he was arresting Maani, she said one of the males in the car told her to hide a baggie of marijuana in her bra, which she then turned over to the officer. That led to a search where Rochester police say a small amount of cocaine was found in the car.

The other female in the car told police she was also asked to hide marijuana in her bra.

Maani is charged with driving after cancellation and failure to use a turn signal.

Ahmed Mumin, 22, is accused of 5th degree drug possession. Another 17-year-old male passenger is charged with possession of marijuana. The other female in the vehicle was not arrested.

Police say while Mumin was being booked, 25 grms of pot, 2.9 grams of cocaine, and 3 Xanex pills were found in his underwear.