Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Three arrested after midnight traffic stop in Rochester

Ahmed Mumin Ahmed Mumin

Two face drug charges.

Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 12:10 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Three people are arrested after police suspicion turned into an overnight traffic stop.

A patrol officer says he saw a car quickly pull into a driveway in the 900 block of 6th Street SE at around 12:18 am Friday and watched the people inside quickly exit the car and go into the house. The officer stopped to watch the car from a few blocks away until two males and two females got into the car and drove off.


Ilham Maani

The officer followed and stopped the car on 11th Avenue SE after the officer said it put on its blinker at the last second. The officer says he could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle and recognized its driver, Ilham Maani, 25, as someone whose driving privileges were cancelled.

The officer says while he was arresting Maani, she said one of the males in the car told her to hide a baggie of marijuana in her bra, which she then turned over to the officer. That led to a search where Rochester police say a small amount of cocaine was found in the car.

The other female in the car told police she was also asked to hide marijuana in her bra.

Maani is charged with driving after cancellation and failure to use a turn signal.

Ahmed Mumin, 22, is accused of 5th degree drug possession. Another 17-year-old male passenger is charged with possession of marijuana. The other female in the vehicle was not arrested.

Police say while Mumin was being booked, 25 grms of pot, 2.9 grams of cocaine, and 3 Xanex pills were found in his underwear.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -12°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -9°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -9°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -9°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -18°
Tracking a cold sunshine and weekend snow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday morning state wrestling highlights

Image

Life's last love song

Image

Tracking Icy Roads and Cold Temperatures

Image

Monday's sports highlights: Lourdes wins 1A Title, section wrestling playoffs plus Coach K in Roch

Image

2A Thursday

Image

1A Thursday

Image

Thursday 3A

Image

State wrestlers advance in Iowa individual state tournament

Image

Former hotel developer files lawsuit

Image

Local wrestlers advance in Iowa state individual tournament

Community Events