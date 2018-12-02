Clear

Three Rochester bus stands are relocating

Being moved three blocks east.

Posted: Dec. 2, 2018 2:51 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, MINN. – Bus stands for three downtown routes are being relocated on Monday.

Rochester Parking and Transit says stands 2, 3, and 17 are being moved from in front of the Harwick Building to in front of the Massey Building. It’s a three block shift to the east on 2nd Street SW, between 1st Avenue SW and Broadway Avenue S.

