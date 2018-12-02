ROCHESTER, MINN. – Bus stands for three downtown routes are being relocated on Monday.
Rochester Parking and Transit says stands 2, 3, and 17 are being moved from in front of the Harwick Building to in front of the Massey Building. It’s a three block shift to the east on 2nd Street SW, between 1st Avenue SW and Broadway Avenue S.
Related Content
- Three Rochester bus stands are relocating
- School bus accident in Rochester
- Preview: Stand Down for Veterans in Rochester
- Rochester man found incompetent to stand trial
- Car/bus collision in Rochester Monday.
- Republican bus tour stops in Rochester
- Homeless man to stand trial in attack on Rochester woman
- Rochester man to stand trial for dealing drugs
- Rochester man to stand trial for cocaine and marijuana
Scroll for more content...