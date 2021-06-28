Three Rochester Table Tennis Club athletes land a spot on the U.S. National Team

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Three athletes from the Rochester Table Tennis Club landed a spot on the U.S. National Team.

This means all three players can compete internationally, representing the United States.

"My favorite part is probably like going to a lot of tournaments because you get to meet a lot of different players all over the country and even all over the world," says Mandy Yu.

Two of the athletes are sisters, Mandy and Abigail Yu, and the other athlete is Isabella Luo.

"Very energetic. And I fight until I can get something," says Abigail.

The competitors are practicing twice a day right now, five times a week.

They get after it from nine in the morning until noon and again at night for two hours.

Not only do the athletes focus on the strategy of the game, but they also do foot drills.

The players will take part in the U.S. National Table Tennis Championships this weekend in Las Vegas.

"I'm thinking that as long as I try my best and do my best, then I will succeed," says Mandy.

"Especially when I get into the top few, I feel really proud," says Abigail.

The team leaves for the tournament on Saturday.