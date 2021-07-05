Three Minnesotans on the USA gymnastics Olympic team inspires local gymnasts

PINE ISLAND, Minn. - The Olympics is right around the corner and Minnesota is strongly represented on the USA gymnastics team.

Suni Lee of Saint Paul and Grace McCallum from Isanti will be competing on the women's side.

Shane Wiskus of Minneapolis will be competing on the men's side.

KIMT News 3 Sports caught up with the owner of KAATS Gymnastics to find out how this could impact gymnastics locally.

Owner Kathy Nelson says numbers always increase on Olympic years and this year she is expecting even more people to get involved.

Nelson says one of her gymnasts was at the Olympic Trials and was excitedly sharing all the details, including the feeling when the Olympic team was announced.

She says it's inspirational for her gymnasts when they see so many Minnesota athletes making it to the Olympic level.

It's proof that you can set a goal and achieve it.

"It's going to be such a great start for our summer session and our going into fall. For having that COVID shutdown, those athletes stepped up and obviously performed very well at the Olympic trials," says Nelson.

Summer sessions at KAATS Gymnastics run through August.

You can watch the Minnesotans represent the USA Gymnastics team beginning on July 23rd.