Three Clear Lake residents sentenced for drugs and driving while barred

MASON CITY, Iowa – A November 2019 traffic stop in Clear Lake has now produced three guilty pleas.

Shawn Leroy Hedin, 57 of Clear Lake, pleaded guilty to driving while barred and was sentenced to seven days in jail and a $625 fine.



Sherrie Stockdale (left) and Alena Bangs/Cerro Gordo County Jail Sherrie Stockdale (left) and Alena Bangs/Cerro Gordo County Jail

Alena Jean Bangs, 51 of Clear Lake, entered a guilty plea to illegal possession of tramadol. She got two days in jail and a $315 fine.

Sherrie Lynn Stockdale, 48 of Clear Lake, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana-1st offense and was sentenced to two days in jail.

Authorities say Hedin was arrested after a traffic stop on November 17, 2019, and that led to the search of a home in the 7300 block of 315th Street. Bangs was taken into custody on five outstanding warrants and Stockdale was arrested after authorities say a meth lab, meth, and marijuana were found at the location.