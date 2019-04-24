Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Three Clear Lake football players to further their athletic careers in college

Two of them will play football at UNI, the other at Waldorf.

Posted: Apr. 24, 2019 11:07 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – “Congratulations to the families as well. You played a large part in what has happened to these you men,” Coach Jared DeVries told a crowd in the Clear Lake High School gymnasium Wednesday morning.

DeVries was referring to three of his seniors; Tate Storbeck, Chase Stuver, and Drew Enke. All three signed National Letters of Intent Wednesday morning. DeVries says this makes four total commits from this class speaking volumes of their work ethic.

“To have four guys go on to the next level, that doesn’t happen everywhere and doesn’t happen very often,” said DeVries. “It’s really a testament of all the hard work they’ve put in and the belief they’ve had in themselves and their teammates.”

Drew Enke will suit up as a Panther at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. More than anything he’s just glad he gets to keep playing the game he loves.

“Football was something that I loved to do in high school and I’m just lucky to be able to do four more years,” said Enke.

Tate Storbeck will also head to UNI. He said the decision on where to go was easy based upon the people he will be surrounded by.

“The university and coaching staff people are great – they’re really encouraging,” said Storbeck.

Enke and Storbeck are not the only two heading to UNI this fall as they’ll going their teammate, Jared Penning. Tate Storbeck says being able to maintain these relationships is special.

“It means a lot, you know? Starting out in college you hear you’re going to meet a lot of new people but it’s going to be great to have two guys that you know you can stick tight with,” said Storbeck.

Chase Stuver will head to Waldorf University, fulfilling his lifelong dream of playing college football.

“A pretty young age, I don’t know what specific age it was but my dad and I were watching Notre Dame on a Saturday (and I saw) them running out of the tunnel….I knew I wanted to do it and it’s just been a dream of mine ever since,” said Stuver.

While it is the end of one chapter for these brothers on the gridiron, Stuver says it contained memories of a lifetime.

“Senior year playing at Mason (City), running onto the field at Osage to start the year. You know, we had a chant – the ‘we ready, we ready.’ That was something I probably won’t ever forget. You get the chills just thinking about it – you get pumped up all over again.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 53°
Tracking more sunshine and a rain week ahead.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Clear Lake football players sign to play college football

Image

SAW: West Hancock's Amanda Chizek

Image

Talking about climate justice and preserving the planet

Image

CBD cocktails and coffee

Image

Prom for the nontraditional student

Image

Increasing liquor license fees in Rochester

Image

Police make arrest in major Rochester drug bust

Image

Congressman King compares political struggles to Jesus

Image

Could legalizing sports betting help curb gambling addiction?

Image

RCTC honors hard-working educators

Community Events