Three Clear Lake football players to further their athletic careers in college

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – “Congratulations to the families as well. You played a large part in what has happened to these you men,” Coach Jared DeVries told a crowd in the Clear Lake High School gymnasium Wednesday morning.

DeVries was referring to three of his seniors; Tate Storbeck, Chase Stuver, and Drew Enke. All three signed National Letters of Intent Wednesday morning. DeVries says this makes four total commits from this class speaking volumes of their work ethic.

“To have four guys go on to the next level, that doesn’t happen everywhere and doesn’t happen very often,” said DeVries. “It’s really a testament of all the hard work they’ve put in and the belief they’ve had in themselves and their teammates.”

Drew Enke will suit up as a Panther at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. More than anything he’s just glad he gets to keep playing the game he loves.

“Football was something that I loved to do in high school and I’m just lucky to be able to do four more years,” said Enke.

Tate Storbeck will also head to UNI. He said the decision on where to go was easy based upon the people he will be surrounded by.

“The university and coaching staff people are great – they’re really encouraging,” said Storbeck.

Enke and Storbeck are not the only two heading to UNI this fall as they’ll going their teammate, Jared Penning. Tate Storbeck says being able to maintain these relationships is special.

“It means a lot, you know? Starting out in college you hear you’re going to meet a lot of new people but it’s going to be great to have two guys that you know you can stick tight with,” said Storbeck.

Chase Stuver will head to Waldorf University, fulfilling his lifelong dream of playing college football.

“A pretty young age, I don’t know what specific age it was but my dad and I were watching Notre Dame on a Saturday (and I saw) them running out of the tunnel….I knew I wanted to do it and it’s just been a dream of mine ever since,” said Stuver.

While it is the end of one chapter for these brothers on the gridiron, Stuver says it contained memories of a lifetime.

“Senior year playing at Mason (City), running onto the field at Osage to start the year. You know, we had a chant – the ‘we ready, we ready.’ That was something I probably won’t ever forget. You get the chills just thinking about it – you get pumped up all over again.