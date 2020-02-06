Three Clear Lake football players headed to the next level

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Three Clear Lake football players put pen to paper on Thursday morning to further their academic and collegiate careers at the collegiate level.

Austin Larson will attend Waldorf and play football. During his senior season, he totaled 61 total tackles with a team-high 17 solo tackles for loss. He also tied for a team-high five solo sacks. Larson was also named a Class 2A All-State Honorable Mention defensive lineman.

Nick Danielson will play football and Grand View. Danielson tallied 666 yards on the year for the Lions, averaging 14.8 per game with nine touchdowns. On kick off returns, he averaged 38 yards per return including a 91-yard touchdown.

Plus, Jack Barragy will golf for the NIACC Trojans. On the links, Barragy helped the Lions to a North Central Conference Dual Championship in April 2019. On the gridiron, he had 122 yards on the year and two touchdowns.