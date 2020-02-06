Clear

Three Clear Lake football players headed to the next level

Larson, Danielson, and Barragy all to pursue collegiate careers.

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 11:50 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Three Clear Lake football players put pen to paper on Thursday morning to further their academic and collegiate careers at the collegiate level.

Austin Larson will attend Waldorf and play football. During his senior season, he totaled 61 total tackles with a team-high 17 solo tackles for loss. He also tied for a team-high five solo sacks. Larson was also named a Class 2A All-State Honorable Mention defensive lineman.

Nick Danielson will play football and Grand View. Danielson tallied 666 yards on the year for the Lions, averaging 14.8 per game with nine touchdowns. On kick off returns, he averaged 38 yards per return including a 91-yard touchdown.

Plus, Jack Barragy will golf for the NIACC Trojans. On the links, Barragy helped the Lions to a North Central Conference Dual Championship in April 2019. On the gridiron, he had 122 yards on the year and two touchdowns.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Broken Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
18° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 9°
Snow possible tonight, looking likely on Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris interviews Angie from Cameo at SocialIce

Image

Chris interviews William from Cafe Steam at SocialIce

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/6

Image

Curling an option at SocialICE

Image

Three Clear Lake athlete sign NLIs

Image

Sharing a century of experience

Image

Coronavirus impacting Rochester resident

Image

Hospitals prepare for Coronavirus

Image

Council talks budget

Image

Managing traffic on East River Road

Community Events