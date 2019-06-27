Threat of severe weather cancels Rochester's Thursday's Downtown

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Due to the threat of inclement weather, Thursdays downtown has been canceled.
“In consultation with the National Weather Service and the Rochester Police Department, we make this decision with everyone’s safety in mind,” Rochester’s Downtown Alliance said. “We will resume the market next week as scheduled.”
