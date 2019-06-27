Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

Threat of severe weather cancels Rochester's Thursday's Downtown

“We will resume the market next week as scheduled.”

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 6:29 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Due to the threat of inclement weather, Thursdays downtown has been canceled.

“In consultation with the National Weather Service and the Rochester Police Department, we make this decision with everyone’s safety in mind,” Rochester’s Downtown Alliance said. “We will resume the market next week as scheduled.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 65°
Tracking another severe weather threat for Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Severe Weather for Thursday Afternoon

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking More Severe Weather Through Thursday

Image

NL Great Plains West Division standings

Image

NIACC"s 1976 roster still missing

Image

Million Dollar Shoot Out raises funds

Image

SAW: Hannah Ausenhus

Image

Austin artist finds peace in creating pet portraits

Image

Campaign 2020: First debate

Image

Fire simulation at Rochesterfest

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Timeline for storms on Thursday

Community Events