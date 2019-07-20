Thousands without power in north Iowa, southern Minnesota

Thousands of power outages have been reported as storms ripped through north Iowa and southern Minnesota on Saturday morning.
Freeborn-Mower Coop reported more than 5,000 without power, with nearly 4,000 without power in Albert Lea.
RPU is reporting around 4,000 outages.
Alliant Energy reported around 1,600 without power in north Iowa.
You can find more information on the outages below:
RPU: Click here.
Freeborn-Mower Coop: Click here.
Alliant Energy: Click here.
MidAmerican Energy: Click here.
