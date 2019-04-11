Thousands without power in Freeborn, Mower Counties as storm whips through area

Thousands are without power this morning as strong winds and winter conditions whip through southern Minnesota.
According to Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services, around 3,000 people are without power in Albert Lea, and thousands more around the Freeborn and Mower Counties are dealing with outages.
In Albert Lea, 2,928 customers out of a possible, 9014 are without power.
You can find up-to-date information on the outages here.
