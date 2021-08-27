Thousands lose power as storms roll through North Iowa

UPDATE: Alliant Energy says just a little over 200 customers in North Iowa are without power as of 7:30 pm Friday.

Previous story below

KIMT TV-3 NEWS – Alliant Energy is reporting multiple power outages as a severe storm rolls through North Iowa.

Alliant says as of 6 pm, eight outages are affecting 5,376 customers in the Clear Lake area. Seven power outages are affecting 1,351 customers south of Garner. And five power outages are affecting 7,050 customers in the Forest City area

To view the Alliant Energy online outage map, click here.