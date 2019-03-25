Thousands volunteer for NCAA Final Four weekend

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – People are pumped for the NCAA Final Four to come to Minneapolis for its fourth time.

This year, the city will be transformed for the big weekend with a family tailgate area, Ferris wheel, and top-notch musical performances by The Chainsmokers, The Jonas Brothers, and Katy Perry.

But the weekend couldn’t go smoothly without the help of 2,000 volunteers.

About 1,000 of them came to Williams Arena on Sunday for orientation.

“The true recipe for success this NCAA Final Four is all of you,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said to the crowd.

During game weekend, the volunteers will be dispersed throughout the city in the skyways, at the airport, and on the street to help visitors find their way around.

While some volunteers are coming from as far as Omaha Nebraska, others are from a little closer to the Twin Cities.

“I’m from Rushford, Minnesota,” Sonja Cook said.

“I’m from Eyota, Minnesota,” Su Spafford said.

For both, signing up was a no brainer since this isn’t their first go around.

“I did the Super Bowl and had so much fun, I decided what a great experience again to show off Minnesota,” Spafford said.

“I volunteered for the Super Bowl and just had a great experience. Fun to see all and meet all the people and be part of the action,” Cook said.

With a quick show of hands, it looked like a strong majority of the crowd of volunteers also volunteered for the big football game last year.

For many, hosting sporting events isn’t just fun and games, it’s a chance for Minnesota to be the star player.

“It shows people that Minnesota is not just fly over territory. We have so much to offer,” Cook said.

“It really showcases Minnesota and what we have. Not only in our Twin Cities area, but it reflects the whole state,” Spafford said.

The Final Four weekend will be from Saturday, April 6 to Monday, April 8.

For more information on the weekend and how to get involved, click here.