Thousands of violations reported under Iowa's Smokefree Air Act

DES MOINES, Iowa – 2019 marked 11 years since Iowa’s Smokefree Air Act became law.

The Iowa Department of Public Health says over those years, it has received 6,400 complaints about smoking in public place. The top five categories of complaints are:

• Bars (1670)

• Restaurants (1370)

• Retail store/service (1102)

• Government (441)

• Educational facility (242)

Violations of the Smokefree Air Act can be made anonymously by calling 888-944-2247 or online at http://smokefreeair.iowa.gov.

Iowans looking for smoke-free rental properties can visit http://smokefreehomes.iowa.gov to see more than 18,000 smoke-free rental units listed.

The most recent survey found smoking has declined among Iowa adults from 23.2% in 2000 to 17.1% in 2017. An estimated 400,000 Iowans still smoke cigarettes.