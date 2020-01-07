Clear

Thousands of violations reported under Iowa's Smokefree Air Act

Law went into effect in 2008.

Posted: Jan 7, 2020 1:43 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa – 2019 marked 11 years since Iowa’s Smokefree Air Act became law.

The Iowa Department of Public Health says over those years, it has received 6,400 complaints about smoking in public place. The top five categories of complaints are:

• Bars (1670)
• Restaurants (1370)
• Retail store/service (1102)
• Government (441)
• Educational facility (242)

Violations of the Smokefree Air Act can be made anonymously by calling 888-944-2247 or online at http://smokefreeair.iowa.gov.
Iowans looking for smoke-free rental properties can visit http://smokefreehomes.iowa.gov to see more than 18,000 smoke-free rental units listed.

The most recent survey found smoking has declined among Iowa adults from 23.2% in 2000 to 17.1% in 2017. An estimated 400,000 Iowans still smoke cigarettes.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Few Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 13°
Tracking a roller coaster of temps
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak forecast - Tuesday

Image

Southern Minnesota police officer seriously injured after shooting

Image

Life expectancy in Minnesota and Iowa

Image

City council parking changes

Image

City Council approves pay raises

Image

Rochester bike lanes

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Missing the winter chill?

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/6

Image

Lourdes Eagles chase 1,000 wins

Image

What's on tap for Clear Lake in 2020?

Community Events