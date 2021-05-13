Clear
SEVERE WX : Special Weather Statement View Alerts

Thousands of stations still without gas as pipeline company recovers from hack

A customer helps pumping gas at Costco, as other wait in line, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, halted operations last week after revealing a cyberattack that
A customer helps pumping gas at Costco, as other wait in line, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, halted operations last week after revealing a cyberattack that

Nearly 70% of North Carolina gas stations have no fuel.

Posted: May 13, 2021 12:50 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CLEMMONS, N.C. (AP) — Gas pumps remained shrouded by plastic bags Thursday at thousands of service stations across more than a dozen U.S. states, but the situation could improve as a pipeline company reported “substantial progress" in resuming operations after a computer hack led to its shutdown.

Despite signs of progress in restarting the pipeline, nearly 70% of North Carolina's gas stations on Thursday were still without fuel, as were about half the stations in South Carolina and Georgia, GasBuddy.com reported. Drivers on the East Coast were also having trouble, with more than half the stations tapped out in Virginia. Washington, D.C., was among the hardest-hit places Thursday, with 73% of stations out, the site's tracking service showed.

President Joe Biden said Thursday that U.S. officials do not believe the Russian government was involved in the Colonial Pipeline hack, but “we do have strong reason to believe that the criminals who did the attack are living in Russia. That’s where it came from.”

The U.S. had been in direct communication with Moscow about the need to take action against ransom networks, Biden said. The FBI has said the ransomware belonged to a criminal syndicate known as DarkSide.

In a Thursday update, the Georgia-based pipeline company said gasoline delivery is now underway in most of its markets.

The Colonial Pipeline stretches from Texas to New Jersey, but the northeastern U.S. has seen fewer disruptions since those states are supplied more by other sources such as ocean tankers.

Gas is flowing again across most of the Deep South, and other parts that were offline in the Mid-Atlantic region were expected to become operational later Thursday, the company said.

“We are not out of the woods yet, but the trees are thinning out,” Richard Joswick, global head of oil analytics at S&P Global Platts said in an email. He estimates that full recovery for the East Coast and Gulf Coast will take a couple of weeks at least due to lags and limits for all shipping options.

The cybersecurity attack on the Colonial Pipeline forced a temporary shutdown of the nation's largest fuel pipeline, prompting panic-buying and long lines that quickly wiped out supplies around the southeastern U.S. The company resumed pipeline operations late Wednesday, but said it would take several days for deliveries to return to normal.

In Virginia, the run on gas prompted an urgent warning Thursday that people should never siphon gasoline after calls in recent days about people being poisoned.

There have been a handful of cases in the region covered by the Blue Ridge Poison center at UVA Health, including a significant one Wednesday that prompted the warning, said Dr. Chris Holstege, the center’s medical director.

A man using an opaque hose to siphon gasoline from a vehicle sucked gasoline right into his lungs, causing significant distress, Holstege said. He is expected to recover and didn’t have to go to intensive care, he said.

The governors of both North Carolina and Virginia declared states of emergency to help ensure access. Other governors urged people not to hoard supplies.

“Now that Colonial has restarted pipeline operations, we will see a gradually increasing return to normal conditions that will take several days,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement Thursday.

Mary Goldburg, 60, of Norfolk, Virginia, said she needs her car for work but also to see her grandchildren — whom she barely got to see last year. Her job includes delivering T-shirts for events and other promotional products.

“I can’t get paid until my customers get their products,” Goldburg said at a 7-Eleven.

The Colonial Pipeline delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast. There is no gasoline shortage, according to government officials and energy analysts, just delays in delivering the fuel from Gulf Coast refineries.

The distribution problems have been fraying nerves.

Two people were charged with assault after spitting in each other's faces over spots in a line at a Marathon station in Knightdale, outside Raleigh, on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

In Walton County, Georgia, paramedic Jeff Lisle had just under a quarter-tank of gas in his Jeep and found a small amount in the cans he uses for his lawnmower in case he needed the extra boost to get to work.

The shutdown even affected hikers long the Appalachian Trail, which stretches from Georgia to Maine. They depend on cars and vans to access the trail and get supplies.

“Everybody’s out here buying from the same gas pumps, so the lines are long, some are out -- you’ve really got to look for it,” said Ron Brown, who operates Ron’s Appalachian Trail Shuttles, which takes hikers from Atlanta’s airport into the north Georgia mountains.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 590436

Reported Deaths: 7348
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1222741727
Ramsey51127873
Dakota45731452
Anoka41496438
Washington26773281
Stearns22155221
St. Louis17707302
Scott17222124
Wright15968139
Olmsted1321698
Sherburne1162886
Carver1046045
Clay814192
Rice8026107
Blue Earth748241
Crow Wing661589
Kandiyohi652883
Chisago594351
Otter Tail573678
Benton567097
Goodhue476372
Douglas465874
Mower464432
Winona453150
Itasca433154
McLeod422259
Isanti418864
Morrison417660
Nobles407448
Beltrami392958
Steele386115
Polk383168
Becker379350
Lyon360150
Carlton344453
Freeborn341229
Pine327022
Nicollet325343
Brown304840
Mille Lacs302953
Le Sueur289622
Todd281332
Cass270728
Meeker254740
Waseca236622
Martin230431
Roseau208119
Wabasha20503
Hubbard188041
Dodge18433
Renville179143
Redwood173437
Houston171616
Cottonwood164621
Fillmore155710
Wadena155622
Pennington153619
Faribault151919
Chippewa151838
Kanabec143624
Sibley142610
Aitkin134336
Watonwan13219
Rock128019
Jackson121712
Pipestone115426
Yellow Medicine113920
Pope10976
Murray10619
Swift105018
Stevens90211
Marshall88017
Clearwater86616
Koochiching82415
Wilkin81012
Lake80919
Lac qui Parle75122
Big Stone6004
Lincoln5803
Grant5708
Mahnomen5459
Norman5399
Unassigned48793
Kittson48522
Red Lake3957
Traverse3695
Lake of the Woods3223
Cook1620

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 366571

Reported Deaths: 5934
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57544625
Linn20833334
Scott20000241
Black Hawk15791308
Woodbury15124228
Johnson1446883
Dubuque13360209
Dallas1117498
Pottawattamie11103168
Story1060648
Warren576288
Clinton554993
Cerro Gordo538689
Sioux513874
Webster512293
Marshall482775
Muscatine480299
Des Moines455366
Wapello4299122
Buena Vista424640
Jasper418872
Plymouth400780
Lee375455
Marion362275
Jones298857
Henry291437
Carroll285552
Bremer284260
Crawford266340
Boone264334
Benton256455
Washington253850
Dickinson248143
Mahaska229851
Jackson221642
Clay215525
Kossuth215364
Delaware209341
Tama209371
Winneshiek196934
Page192622
Buchanan191231
Cedar189523
Hardin185043
Fayette184941
Wright184536
Hamilton179749
Harrison179573
Clayton169456
Butler164734
Madison162219
Mills162022
Floyd160442
Cherokee158638
Lyon157741
Poweshiek154733
Allamakee151351
Iowa148524
Hancock147834
Winnebago142331
Calhoun138313
Cass138254
Grundy136233
Emmet134140
Jefferson132435
Shelby131037
Sac130119
Union128333
Louisa128049
Appanoose127949
Mitchell126242
Chickasaw124015
Guthrie121330
Franklin119821
Humboldt119126
Palo Alto112623
Howard104622
Montgomery103338
Clarke100024
Unassigned9760
Keokuk95631
Monroe95029
Ida90335
Adair86532
Pocahontas85522
Davis82824
Monona82730
Osceola78616
Greene77610
Lucas77223
Worth7468
Taylor65812
Fremont6229
Decatur6089
Van Buren55818
Ringgold55524
Wayne53923
Audubon51110
Adams3384
Rochester
Mostly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 65°
Mason City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: °
Gradual warm-up this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kids between the ages of 12 and 15 are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Image

Business owners are struggling with finding enough employees

Image

Sean's Weather 5/13

Image

'Fruits & Vegetables Voucher' pilot program launching this summer in north Iowa

Image

Cerro Gordo County Engineering Department set to move into new facility

Image

New downtown Rochester apartment complex in the works

Image

Aaron's Overnight Forecast (5/12/21)

Image

New exhibition "Counterspaces" opens at Rochester Art Center

Image

Mayo Clinic study shows the long-term impacts of a COVID-19 diagnosis

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (5/12/21)

Community Events