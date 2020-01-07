Clear
Thousands of smoking complaints during 11 years of Iowa Smokefree Air Act

Nearly 6,400 violations have been reported in the 11 years since the law came into effect.

Posted: Jan 7, 2020 11:03 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - Back in 2008, Iowa introduced its Smokefree Air Act, aimed at cutting down on smoking in the state.

Over the last 11 years, the Iowa Department of Public Health has received over 6,000 complaints of people lighting up in prohibited areas. Most of the complaints happened in bars and restaurants.

Dayle Bell from Klemme says even with the smoke free air act, she still sees plenty of people smoking out in public.

“Everybody should not smoke as far as I’m concerned because I don't like it when you walk up to a store to go in and someone's standing there smoking and you have to smell that cigarette smoke or you walk by their car and they're smoking and blowing it out at you,” she said.

An estimated 400,000 Iowans still are smoking cigarettes, but the numbers are going down; from around 23 percent in 2000 to 17 percent in 2017.

If you would like to report a violation of the Smokefree Air Act, you can call 888-944-2247. You can remain anonymous.

