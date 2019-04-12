Thousands of people across Minnesota still without power

EYOTA, Minn.- While so many people are still without power, crews are working around the clock. One local community impacted by outages is Eyota.

Many homes lost power and now some are back on.

I spoke to people's energy cooperative...their electricity provider...who says at their peak there was over 8-thousand outages throughout Minnesota, that impacted homes and businesses.

The power company contacted area homes and businesses including dairy farmer Jason Shea.

His farm was one of many that lost power.

People energy Cooperative told him it could be up to three days before power is restored.

To keep production going he sprang into action.

“We were able to get prepared with our standby generators we have on hand at the farm,” said Shea.

From nearly 9,000 power outages, Peoples Energy Cooperative says they're dealing with about 2,000 outages.

People's Energy Cooperative says most of the outages are in rural areas.

Like all the other energy companies in our area, they're busy working to get power restored.