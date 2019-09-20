Clear

Thousands of motorcycles to roll into SE Minnesota

Drivers and riders asked to be on alert during Fall Flood Run.

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 12:38 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Thousands of motorcycle riders are expected in southeast Minnesota Saturday for the Fall Flood Run between the Twin Cities and Winona.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says there could be as many as 30,000 riders so they’re asking motorcyclists and drivers to be careful.

“We want everyone to have a safe, enjoyable ride,” says Lt. Gordon Shank, Minnesota State Patrol. “That takes a joint effort. Motorcyclists should ride sober and ride at their own pace in groups, while other motorists should give riders space and diligently check blind spots before changing lanes and at intersections.”

39 motorcycle riders have died on Minnesota roads so far this season, compared to 52 at the same point last year. Law enforcement agencies in southeast Minnesota, along with Minnesota State Troopers, will be out patrolling during the event to ensure a safe riding environment.

State officials are offering this tips:

Riders
• Be prepared for inattentive drivers by staying focused on riding, keeping your speed in check and maintaining a two-second following distance.
• Wear the gear. Motorcyclists should wear a DOT-approved helmet and brightly colored protective gear for visibility and protection.
• Don’t drink and ride. One-third of all motorcycle fatalities involve impaired riders.

Motorists
• Watch for motorcycles. Due to the smaller size of motorcycles, their speed and distance is more difficult to judge.
• Always look twice before entering a roadway, turning left or changing lanes.
• Give riders room by maintaining a two-second following distance and check blind spots.
• Pay attention and drive at safe speeds.

