Thousands of gallons of manure spill in Howard County

CRESCO, Iowa – About 2,800 gallons of manure spilled in Howard County late Thursday afternoon.
The Iowa DNR says it happened southwest of Cresco when a hose broke during field application. The manure leaked into the Turkey River until Gary Sovereign of JBS Farms stopped the leak by driving his tractor onto the hose.
Sovereign and Howard County Conservation Board staff checked the river for dead fish Thursday evening and the DNR checked it again Friday morning. The DNR says no dead fish or obvious water quality issues were found and credits high flow levels and cold water temperatures for providing some protection.
The DNR says it is considering appropriate enforcement action.
