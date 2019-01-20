Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Thousands of flights cancelled across the country due to snow storm

15 states from Missouri to Maine are affected.

Posted: Jan. 20, 2019 9:57 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

BOSTON (AP) — A major winter storm that has brought some of the coldest temperatures of the season covered a large swath of the U.S. in snow as it wreaked havoc on air travel and caused slick road conditions throughout New England Sunday.

Nearly 5,000 flights were canceled Sunday around the country, with Boston Logan Airport being one of the hardest hit, according to FlightAware, a flight tracking company. The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings or advisories for part or all of at least 15 states stretching from southeast Missouri to the northern tip of Maine.

The storm was caused by the clash of an Arctic high pressure system with a low pressure system coming through the Ohio Valley, said National Weather Service meteorologist Dan Hofmann.

"It happens that this one is going through a relatively high population area," Hofmann said.

Parts of northern New England could see up to 2 feet of snow, which will be followed Sunday night by bitter cold and wind chills as low as 35 below zero in parts of Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire. Parts of upstate New York got up to 11 inches (28 centimeters) of snow overnight, according to the Weather Channel.

Some New Englanders welcomed the fresh snow. Nicholas Nicolet and his 6-year-old son Rocco got outside early Sunday morning to enjoy the snow in Montpelier, Vermont, as they cross-country skied on the city's sidewalks during the storm.

"We think it's great," said Nicolet, who said he and his son were out to door by 7 a.m.

Earlier, the system dumped up to 10 inches of snow on parts of the Midwest Saturday.

A plane carrying 129 people skidded from a slick runway at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport Saturday. No injuries were reported on the United Airlines flight as it arrived from Phoenix, Chicago Fire officials said.

In Kansas, a snowplow driver was killed when the plow drove onto the shoulder of a road and rolled over, throwing him under the vehicle. It wasn't clear why the driver had moved to the shoulder from the roadway.

A 15-vehicle crash on slippery roads blocked a section of Interstate 55 in southeastern Missouri near Ste. Genevieve Saturday afternoon and drivers were urged to find an alternative route. In Detroit, many motorists were moving well below posted speed limits along freeways due to slushy conditions. Amtrak canceled some trains Saturday from Chicago to Washington and New York and between New York and Boston and Pennsylvania on Sunday.

As the storm system moves east, the frigid Arctic air behind it was expected to envelop many parts of the Midwest where it had just snowed.

"The air that it is bringing down with it is very, very cold," Hofmann said.

President Donald Trump remarked at how large the storm system was in a tweet early Sunday, urging Americans affected by the winter storm to "be careful."

"Amazing how big this system is. Wouldn't be bad to have a little of that good old fashioned Global Warming right now!" Trump tweeted.

He has conflated short-term weather patterns with longer-term climate change before, even though the White House's own National Climate Assessment rejects the idea that a particular plunge in temperatures can cast uncertainty on whether Earth is warming.

That report, issued in November, said climate change "is transforming where and how we live and presents growing challenges to human health and quality of life, the economy, and the natural systems that support us."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
-1° wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -16°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -10°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -10°
Charles City
Overcast
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -17°
Rochester
Clear
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -21°
We're tracking another potential winter storm heading for the Midwest.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester Carillon getting much needed update

Image

Lime Creek Nature Center Winter Festival

Image

SMIF funding help out local businesses

Image

Wrestling is growing increasingly popular with girls

Image

Local sports highlights from Saturday

Image

Saturday 10pm Stormteam 3 Forecast

Image

Saturday's local sports highlights

Image

Weekend Stormteam 3 forecast

Image

SNOW SHOVEL PRECAUTIONS

Image

Highlights: Rochester Grizzlies vs. Alexandria Blizzard from Friday

Community Events