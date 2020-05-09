Thousands of faith-based groups approved for Paycheck Protection Program Loan

ROCHESTER, Minn- During times of difficulty, many of us turn to our faith for help.Churches, Mosques, and Synagogues across our nation are stepping up to support members of their community but it comes with a price. Many of these faith-based groups need help now financially to keep their doors open. Thousands of these groups have been approved for a small business loan known Paycheck Protection Program.

The Church of Nazarene in Kasson received a $6,000 check this week. Assistant Pastor Jessica LaFavor says their prayers have been answered.

"We are grateful that we were able to receive those funds," LaFavor said.

According to the federal government website, this loan is designed to help with payroll, rent, mortgage interest, or utilities. For the Church of Nazarene, this is a big blessing. She says donations have been down and the church has struggled to even pay its light bill.

"If we had not obtained the loan we would be in the position of financial hardship and our resources would be limited,” LaFavor said. “Right now the future is unknown but we are hoping that there will be other provisions in the future so we can continue all of the work that we believe that we are called too."

The loan balance plus 1 percent interest will be forgiven by the government as long as 75 percent of the funds are used to cover payroll expenses in the eight weeks after organizations receive funds.