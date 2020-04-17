Thousands of dollars of tools stolen in rural Mower County

LONDON, Minn. – The Mower County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of thousands of dollars in tools.
A report came in Thursday of a burglary from a garage in the 11000 block of 505th Avenue. An unknown number of people forced their way into the garage and stole approximately $4,500 worth of power and hand tools.
There are no suspects at this time. Investigators believe the burglary happened sometime since the start of April.
Anyone with any information on this crime is asked to contact the Mower County Sheriff’s Office at 507-437-9400.
