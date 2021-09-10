Clear

Thousands of U.S. allies still trapped in Afghanistan

In this Sept. 9, 2021, photo, a Qatar Airways aircraft takes off with foreigners from the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. U.S. veterans, lawmakers and others say the relaunch of evacuation flights from Kabul has done little to soothe fears that the U.S. mi
In this Sept. 9, 2021, photo, a Qatar Airways aircraft takes off with foreigners from the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. U.S. veterans, lawmakers and others say the relaunch of evacuation flights from Kabul has done little to soothe fears that the U.S. mi

'For all intents and purposes, these people’s chances of escaping the Taliban ended the day we left them behind.'

Posted: Sep 10, 2021 7:36 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WASHINGTON (AP) — Evacuation flights have resumed for Westerners, but thousands of at-risk Afghans who had helped the United States are still stranded in their homeland with the U.S. Embassy shuttered, all American diplomats and troops gone and the Taliban now in charge.

With the United States and Taliban both insisting on travel documents that may no longer be possible to get in Afghanistan, the plight of those Afghans is testing President Joe Biden's promises not to leave America's allies behind.

An evacuation flight out of Kabul on Thursday, run by the Gulf state of Qatar and the first of its kind since U.S.-led military evacuations ended Aug. 30, focused on U.S. passport and green card holders and other foreigners.

For the U.S. lawmakers, veterans groups and other Americans who've been scrambling to get former U.S. military interpreters and other at-risk Afghans on charter flights out, the relaunch of evacuation flights did little to soothe fears that the U.S. might abandon countless Afghan allies.

A particular worry are those whose U.S. special immigrant visas — meant for Afghans who helped Americans during the 20-year war — still were in the works when the Taliban took Kabul in a lightning offensive on Aug. 15. The U.S. abandoned its embassy building that same weekend.

“For all intents and purposes, these people’s chances of escaping the Taliban ended the day we left them behind,” said Afghanistan war veteran Matt Zeller, founder of No One Left Behind. It's among dozens of grassroots U.S. groups working to get out Afghan translators and others who supported Americans.

An estimated 200 foreigners, including Americans, left Afghanistan on the commercial flight out of Kabul on Thursday with the cooperation of the Taliban. Ten U.S. citizens and 11 green-card holders made Thursday’s flight, State Department spokesman Ned Price said. Americans organizing charter evacuation flights said they knew of more U.S. passport and green-card holders in the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif and elsewhere awaiting flights out.

In the U.S., National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said Thursday’s flight was the result of “careful and hard diplomacy and engagement” and said the Taliban “have shown flexibility, and they have been businesslike and professional in our dealings with them in this effort.”

But many doubt the Taliban will be as accommodating for Afghans who supported the U.S. In Mazar-e-Sharif, a more than weeklong standoff over charter planes at the airport there has left hundreds of people — mostly Afghans, but some with American passports and green cards — stranded, waiting for Taliban permission to leave.

Afghans and their American supporters say the Taliban are blocking all passengers in Mazar-e-Sharif from boarding the waiting charter flights, including those with proper travel papers.

Zeller pointed to the Taliban appointment this week of a hard-line government. It includes Sirajuddin Haqqani, who is on the FBI’s most-wanted list with a $5 million bounty for alleged attacks and kidnappings, as interior minister, a position putting him in charge of granting passports.

The Trump administration all but stopped approval of the Afghan special immigrant visas, or SIVs, in its final months. The Biden administration, too, was criticized for failing to move faster on evacuating Afghans before Kabul fell to the Taliban.

The U.S. had also required some visa-seekers to go outside the country to apply, a requirement that became far more dangerous with the Taliban takeover last month.

“There are all of these major logistical obstacles,” said Betsy Fisher of the International Refugee Assistance Project, which provides legal services to SIV applicants. “How will people leave Afghanistan?"

She said with no clear plan in place, the U.S. government could wind up encouraging people to go on risky journeys.

In July, after Biden welcomed home the first airlift, he made clear the U.S. would help even those Afghans with pending visa applications get out of Afghanistan “so that they can wait in safety while they finish their visa applications.”

Since the military airlifts ended on Aug. 30, however, the Biden administration and Taliban have emphasized that Afghans needed passports and visas. State Department spokesman Ned Price said Thursday the administration was looking at steps like electronic visas.

Hundreds of Afghans who say they are in danger of Taliban reprisals have gathered for more than a week in Mazar-e-Sharif, waiting for permission to board evacuation flights chartered by U.S. supporters.

Among them was an Afghan who worked for 15 years as a U.S. military interpreter. He has been moving from hotel to hotel in Mazar-e-Sharif and running out of money as he, his eight children and his wife waited for the OK from the Taliban to leave.

“I’m frightened I will be left behind,” said the man, whose name was withheld by The Associated Press for his safety. “I don’t know what the issue is — is it a political issue, or they don’t care about us?”

The interpreter's visa was approved weeks before the last U.S. troops left the country, but he could not get it stamped into his passport because the U.S. Embassy shut down.

He said Thursday that he doesn’t trust Taliban assurances that they will not take revenge against Afghans who worked for the Americans.

Biden, already criticized for his handling of the evacuation, is being pushed by Democrats and also on both sides by Republicans, with some saying he’s not doing enough to help America’s former allies and others that he’s not doing enough to keep potential threats out of the U.S.

Sen. Lindsey Graham and Rep. Mike Waltz, both Republicans, said in a statement that hundreds of those at-risk Afghans and U.S. residents remain “trapped behind enemy lines.” The Biden administration “must provide Congress and the American people ... with a plan to get them safely out of Afghanistan.”

The Association of War Time Allies estimates tens of thousands of special immigrant visa applicants remain in Afghanistan.

An American citizen in New York is trying to get two cousins out of the country who applied for SIVs late last year and were still waiting for approval when the U.S. Embassy shut down. She said both cousins worked for a U.S. aid group for a combined eight years and are frightened the Taliban will find them.

“They’re scared, they feel abandoned. They put their entire lives at risk, and when the U.S. was exiting, they were told they would get out,” said the American, Fahima, whose last name and the name of the aid group are being withheld to protect her cousins. “Where is the helping hand?”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 664459

Reported Deaths: 7967
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1376901844
Ramsey57420934
Dakota50958490
Anoka46934474
Washington29966307
Stearns24269235
St. Louis19673329
Scott19109141
Wright18008161
Olmsted15342108
Sherburne1312699
Carver1178051
Rice8908116
Clay886393
Blue Earth838947
Crow Wing7562101
Kandiyohi730188
Chisago690256
Otter Tail645790
Benton625098
Mower539135
Goodhue538077
Winona536752
Douglas519983
Itasca501270
McLeod482062
Steele481321
Isanti479970
Beltrami478069
Morrison456962
Nobles438450
Polk419475
Becker417059
Freeborn414637
Lyon384154
Carlton380859
Pine366023
Nicollet362347
Mille Lacs346759
Brown336543
Le Sueur331129
Cass329134
Todd312034
Meeker295646
Waseca278323
Martin253833
Wabasha23344
Dodge23163
Roseau226021
Hubbard218741
Houston196316
Renville195946
Redwood191641
Fillmore183310
Pennington182720
Wadena176123
Cottonwood175024
Faribault172922
Sibley169810
Chippewa166439
Kanabec160129
Aitkin152038
Watonwan149810
Rock136219
Jackson133012
Pope12658
Pipestone122026
Yellow Medicine121520
Swift115519
Murray112910
Koochiching106119
Stevens100811
Marshall98818
Clearwater97618
Lake89121
Wilkin88114
Lac qui Parle82322
Big Stone6584
Grant6428
Mahnomen6429
Lincoln6214
Norman6159
Kittson51822
Unassigned50093
Red Lake4587
Traverse4145
Lake of the Woods3744
Cook2030

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 415051

Reported Deaths: 6276
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk65461664
Linn24770350
Scott22409257
Black Hawk18808332
Woodbury16482233
Johnson1622290
Dubuque14313217
Pottawattamie12714182
Dallas12490102
Story1165948
Warren663192
Webster6161102
Cerro Gordo6087100
Clinton606295
Des Moines572080
Muscatine5533108
Marshall550179
Sioux537374
Jasper501375
Lee495871
Wapello4853127
Buena Vista466342
Marion429881
Plymouth426482
Henry332440
Jones323558
Bremer318065
Crawford315243
Carroll309953
Boone298936
Benton298756
Washington297454
Dickinson264846
Mahaska264752
Kossuth241968
Jackson239943
Clay236427
Tama231573
Delaware230143
Buchanan225837
Hardin219047
Page218123
Cedar213824
Wright213041
Fayette212744
Winneshiek211337
Hamilton206852
Harrison194875
Clayton188258
Madison188119
Butler186436
Floyd181242
Mills180324
Cherokee174539
Poweshiek174536
Lyon171241
Allamakee170152
Iowa169424
Hancock164435
Calhoun161913
Jefferson161837
Winnebago160731
Grundy154535
Cass151556
Louisa149749
Shelby147439
Emmet144941
Appanoose144349
Franklin144223
Humboldt142426
Sac142122
Mitchell138943
Union137837
Chickasaw135218
Guthrie134832
Palo Alto125724
Clarke121024
Montgomery116438
Howard112622
Keokuk111232
Monroe110533
Ida103937
Davis100225
Pocahontas94123
Adair93732
Greene92311
Monona92233
Worth8998
Lucas89623
Osceola83217
Fremont71910
Decatur71810
Taylor71612
Van Buren67818
Wayne63323
Ringgold61626
Audubon57314
Adams3754
Unassigned230
Rochester
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Mason City
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Is It Still Summer?
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

9/11 K9 training

Image

Weather history

Image

FULL MORNING FORECAST 9/10/21

Image

Historic Med City building sold amid ongoing consideration for landmark status

Image

Thursdays Downtown wraps for the year, undaunted by early morning bomb threat

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Weather (9/9/21)

Image

Bomb threat fails to thwart Thursday's Downtown's final edition

Image

Historic downtown building sold

Image

North Iowa man witnessed attacks on NYC

Image

Film festival returns this weekend

Community Events