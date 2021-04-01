Thousands of Minnesotans still have invalid driver's licenses

ROCHESTER, Minn- The extension for those who had their driver's licenses, instruction permits, or ID cards expire during the pandemic is now over.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services Division, the extension ended March 31 and approximately 113,814 people now have invalid licenses. "Minnesotans who received an extension because of Covid-19 and have not yet renewed their driver's license or ID card, need to do so right away.

Anyone who does can renew online by clicking this link for more information.