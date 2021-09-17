Clear

Thousands of Haitian immigrants living under bridge near Texas border

Could be as many as 10,000 people, nearly one-third the population of Del Rio, Tx.

Posted: Sep 17, 2021 11:57 AM
Updated: Sep 17, 2021 12:03 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — Thousands of Haitian migrants have assembled under and around a bridge in a small Texas border town, presenting the Biden administration with a fresh and immediate challenge as it tries to manage large numbers of asylum-seekers who have been reaching U.S. soil.

Images showed Haitians crossing the Rio Grande in huge groups and assembling under a bridge in Del Rio, a city of 35,000 that has been severely strained by migrant flows in recent months. Estimates were as high as 8,000 to 10,000.

Haitians have been migrating to the U.S. in large numbers from South America for several years, many of them having left the Caribbean nation after a devastating earthquake in 2010. After jobs dried up from the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, many made the dangerous trek by foot, bus and car to the U.S. border, including through the infamous Darien Gap, a Panamanian jungle.

It is unclear how such a large number amassed so quickly, though many Haitians have been assembling in camps on the Mexican side of the border, including in Tijuana, across from San Diego, to wait while deciding whether to attempt to enter the United States.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

U.S. authorities are being severely tested after President Joe Biden quickly dismantled Trump administration policies that Biden considered cruel or inhumane, most notably one requiring asylum-seekers to remain in Mexico while waiting for U.S. immigration court hearings. Such migrants have been exposed to extreme violence in Mexico and faced extraordinary difficulty in finding attorneys.

The U.S Supreme Court last month let stand a judge's order to reinstate the policy, though Mexico must agree to its terms. The Justice Department said in a court filing this week that discussions with the Mexican government were ongoing.

A pandemic-related order to immediately expel migrants without giving them the opportunity to seek asylum that was introduced in March 2020 remains in effect, but unaccompanied children and many families have been exempt. During his first month in office, Biden chose to exempt children traveling alone on humanitarian grounds.

The U.S. government has been unable to expel many Central American families because Mexican authorities have largely refused to accept them in the state of Tamaulipas, which is across from Texas' Rio Grande Valley, the busiest corridor for illegal crossings. On Thursday, a federal judge in Washington blocked the administration from applying Title 42, as the pandemic-related authority is known, to any families.

Mexico has agreed to take expelled families only from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, creating an opening for Haitians and other nationalities because the U.S. lacks the resources to detain and quickly expel them on flights to their homelands.

In August, U.S. authorities stopped migrants nearly 209,000 times at the border, which was close to a 20-year high even though many of the stops involved repeat crossers because there are no legal consequences for being expelled under Title 42 authority.

People crossing in families were stopped 86,487 times in August, but fewer than one out of every five of those encounters resulted in expulsion under Title 42. The rest were processed under immigration laws, which typically means they were released with a court date or a notice to report to immigration authorities.

U.S. authorities stopped Haitians 7,580 times in August, a figure that has increased every month since August 2020, when they stopped only 55. There have also been major increases of Ecuadorians, Venezuelans and other nationalities outside the traditional sending countries of Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 678978

Reported Deaths: 8063
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1399991853
Ramsey58358942
Dakota51924496
Anoka47858478
Washington30547309
Stearns24750240
St. Louis20172335
Scott19550145
Wright18427163
Olmsted15718110
Sherburne13465100
Carver1202452
Clay912095
Rice9066119
Blue Earth861347
Crow Wing7764102
Kandiyohi742688
Chisago708657
Otter Tail663190
Benton6411100
Mower553838
Winona550552
Goodhue547880
Douglas533484
Itasca515171
Beltrami501372
McLeod498362
Steele498321
Isanti488870
Morrison465863
Nobles447450
Becker431659
Polk431375
Freeborn427138
Lyon392354
Carlton388259
Nicollet374747
Pine372426
Mille Lacs352760
Brown344743
Cass341735
Le Sueur339229
Todd320334
Meeker303149
Waseca287525
Martin260233
Wabasha24144
Dodge23964
Roseau231523
Hubbard230341
Houston202716
Renville198747
Redwood197242
Fillmore193710
Pennington189521
Wadena184025
Faribault178725
Cottonwood176224
Sibley174510
Chippewa170839
Kanabec163429
Watonwan154511
Aitkin154238
Rock138119
Jackson134212
Pope12978
Pipestone124626
Yellow Medicine124420
Swift116819
Murray114810
Koochiching114319
Stevens107411
Marshall102918
Clearwater101018
Lake90921
Wilkin89314
Lac qui Parle84824
Big Stone6784
Mahnomen6739
Grant6678
Lincoln6484
Norman6449
Kittson53222
Unassigned52093
Red Lake4727
Traverse4215
Lake of the Woods3874
Cook2110

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 426961

Reported Deaths: 6339
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk67341672
Linn25698353
Scott22828261
Black Hawk19121334
Woodbury16940233
Johnson1659690
Dubuque14547218
Pottawattamie13058183
Dallas12746102
Story1187148
Warren685993
Webster6304102
Cerro Gordo6212102
Clinton620097
Des Moines594482
Muscatine5781108
Marshall564280
Sioux542775
Jasper516575
Lee511078
Wapello4993128
Buena Vista472942
Marion449083
Plymouth434083
Henry339940
Jones331158
Bremer325365
Crawford321644
Carroll317053
Washington315754
Benton312656
Boone308736
Mahaska275453
Dickinson270846
Kossuth251471
Jackson246044
Clay245729
Tama238273
Delaware234643
Buchanan233938
Hardin230847
Page221624
Cedar220525
Fayette220345
Wright217641
Winneshiek215937
Hamilton211752
Harrison198875
Clayton194458
Madison193820
Butler188836
Floyd187742
Mills185224
Poweshiek181036
Cherokee179440
Iowa176425
Allamakee176252
Lyon174441
Jefferson169138
Calhoun168313
Hancock167335
Winnebago164231
Grundy158835
Cass155556
Louisa154949
Shelby151739
Appanoose151249
Emmet149541
Franklin148524
Humboldt147226
Sac144722
Union144237
Mitchell141643
Guthrie138132
Chickasaw137518
Palo Alto131124
Clarke125024
Montgomery122239
Keokuk116232
Howard115622
Monroe114033
Ida107538
Davis103125
Pocahontas99023
Greene98012
Adair95334
Monona94733
Lucas94523
Worth9268
Osceola83717
Decatur74510
Fremont74111
Taylor72412
Van Buren70919
Wayne65123
Ringgold62226
Audubon58414
Unassigned5800
Adams3914
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Summer holding on this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 9/17

Image

Vaccine equity

Image

Vaccination rights

Image

DMC sets sights on reimagining Rochester's riverfront

Image

Diversity Council's Community Resource Mobilization Coalition gives updates

Image

Diversity Council hosts virtual meeting

Image

DMC sets sights on reimagining Rochester's riverfront

Image

DMC light show

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (9/16/21)

${item.thumbnail.title}

RST hosts full-scale simulated aircraft emergency training

Community Events