Thousands cheer as tractor pulls return to the Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa – For the first time in four years, the roar of engines and the roar of the crowd returned to the Iowa State Fair as Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulls debuted at the new Elwell Family Park.

Thousands of people filled the stands Tuesday and Wednesday to see the following winners:

TUESDAY:

Naturally Aspirated 2WD

1st Place: Ragin Red - Aaron Dekkers, Hawarden, IA. 300.5'

2nd Place: Twisted Sister – Alyssa VanBeek, Lennex, SD. 296.93'

Light Super Stock

1st : Eleanor – Mark Ulmer, Meno, SD 364.30'

2nd: Barn Burner – Cory Schluter, Carrollton, MO. 357.9'

ProStock 4x4

1st: Chain Stretcher – Toby Vanderpool, Indianola, IA. 267.23

2nd: Trouble Maker – Brett Stamps, New Market, IA. 266.73

Super Farm

1st: Burnin Bucks – Mike Duncklau, Pilger, NE. 321.55

2nd: Brule Buck – Ron Ehmen, Syracuse, NE. 312.68

Limited Pro Stock

1st: Black 1066 – Jesse Giza, Afton, IA. 351.06

2nd: Gopher – Connie Mullenix, Unionville, MO. 333.13

540

1st: Hostile Environment – Ryan Mitchell, Pella, IA. 273.52

2nd: The Entertainer – Dan Schullo, Cumberland, IA. 273.22

Unlimited Super Stock

1st: Deere Fever – Gary Wipf – Frankfort, SD. 336.09

2nd: Deere Factor – Collin Weins – Beatrice, NE 328.35

Modified Tractors

1st: Sweet Pain – Craig Ulmer – Larchwood, IA. 296.07

2nd: Cotton Candy – Cameron Neaves – McAdoo, TX. 292.48

WEDNESDAY:

Pro Field

1st: Buck Wild – Bill Ruwe, Blair, NE. 323.22

2nd: She Said No – Tyler Franken, Sioux Center, IA. 317.19

Light Limited Pro Stock

1st: Johnny B Good – Brad Lundell, Kiron, IA. 338.13

2nd: The Mule Skinner – Brittany Peiffer, Harper, IA. 314.33

Diesel Super Stock

1st Place: Born Deere - Tyler Boeckmann, Waverly, IA. 279.27

2nd: Etreme Pleasure – Taylor VanBeek, Rock Valley, IA. 279.71

Pro Stock

1st: Dirtslinging Deere – David Yarick, Rich Hill, MO. 334.08

2nd: Gang Green – Grey Porter, Mercer, MO. 330.68

Modified 2WD

1st: Whip It – Donald Nelson, Cat Springs, TX. 323.80

2nd: Heartbeat – Lynn Stummer, Waverly, IA. 323.64

Modified 4WD

1st: Nuttin Honey – Nick Christenson, Cumberland, IA. 328.79

2nd: Unfinished Business – Josh Mazur, St. Joseph, MO. 320.48

The new park was created thanks to a donation from the Denny and Candy Elwell Family. Phase one of the project was completed for the 2021 State Fair and also hosts a Monster Truck and Demolition Derby event.

The Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulls were sponsored by Titan Tire, manufacturer of Titan and Goodyear Farm Tires, and media partners WHO Radio Big Show and Iowa Farmer Today.