Thousands cheer as tractor pulls return to the Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa – For the first time in four years, the roar of engines and the roar of the crowd returned to the Iowa State Fair as Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulls debuted at the new Elwell Family Park.
Thousands of people filled the stands Tuesday and Wednesday to see the following winners:
TUESDAY:
Naturally Aspirated 2WD
1st Place: Ragin Red - Aaron Dekkers, Hawarden, IA. 300.5'
2nd Place: Twisted Sister – Alyssa VanBeek, Lennex, SD. 296.93'
Light Super Stock
1st : Eleanor – Mark Ulmer, Meno, SD 364.30'
2nd: Barn Burner – Cory Schluter, Carrollton, MO. 357.9'
ProStock 4x4
1st: Chain Stretcher – Toby Vanderpool, Indianola, IA. 267.23
2nd: Trouble Maker – Brett Stamps, New Market, IA. 266.73
Super Farm
1st: Burnin Bucks – Mike Duncklau, Pilger, NE. 321.55
2nd: Brule Buck – Ron Ehmen, Syracuse, NE. 312.68
Limited Pro Stock
1st: Black 1066 – Jesse Giza, Afton, IA. 351.06
2nd: Gopher – Connie Mullenix, Unionville, MO. 333.13
540
1st: Hostile Environment – Ryan Mitchell, Pella, IA. 273.52
2nd: The Entertainer – Dan Schullo, Cumberland, IA. 273.22
Unlimited Super Stock
1st: Deere Fever – Gary Wipf – Frankfort, SD. 336.09
2nd: Deere Factor – Collin Weins – Beatrice, NE 328.35
Modified Tractors
1st: Sweet Pain – Craig Ulmer – Larchwood, IA. 296.07
2nd: Cotton Candy – Cameron Neaves – McAdoo, TX. 292.48
WEDNESDAY:
Pro Field
1st: Buck Wild – Bill Ruwe, Blair, NE. 323.22
2nd: She Said No – Tyler Franken, Sioux Center, IA. 317.19
Light Limited Pro Stock
1st: Johnny B Good – Brad Lundell, Kiron, IA. 338.13
2nd: The Mule Skinner – Brittany Peiffer, Harper, IA. 314.33
Diesel Super Stock
1st Place: Born Deere - Tyler Boeckmann, Waverly, IA. 279.27
2nd: Etreme Pleasure – Taylor VanBeek, Rock Valley, IA. 279.71
Pro Stock
1st: Dirtslinging Deere – David Yarick, Rich Hill, MO. 334.08
2nd: Gang Green – Grey Porter, Mercer, MO. 330.68
Modified 2WD
1st: Whip It – Donald Nelson, Cat Springs, TX. 323.80
2nd: Heartbeat – Lynn Stummer, Waverly, IA. 323.64
Modified 4WD
1st: Nuttin Honey – Nick Christenson, Cumberland, IA. 328.79
2nd: Unfinished Business – Josh Mazur, St. Joseph, MO. 320.48
The new park was created thanks to a donation from the Denny and Candy Elwell Family. Phase one of the project was completed for the 2021 State Fair and also hosts a Monster Truck and Demolition Derby event.
The Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulls were sponsored by Titan Tire, manufacturer of Titan and Goodyear Farm Tires, and media partners WHO Radio Big Show and Iowa Farmer Today.