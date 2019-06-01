Clear

Thousands Attend 10th Annual Art On The Ave

The 10th annual Art on the Ave kicked off Saturday morning.

Posted: Jun 1, 2019
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ROCHESTER, Minn- The 10th annual Art on the Ave kicked off Saturday morning.

The activities started with the unveiling of the neighborhoods newest art sculpture followed by Mayor Kim Norton reading a Proclamation declaring Slatterly Park as the artist quarters.

This year's theme "Sound & Color" was chosen to focus on how music and art both function in bringing the community together and connecting people with one another.

Organizer Wayne Flock says this event has taken root and blossom over the year.

"We are thriving on exposing people to the arts," said Flock. "We believe downtown will only be as strong as the neighborhoods who surround it. If those neighborhoods are healthy and artful downtown will also be thriving as well.

The Art festival took place in Paul Rings backyard. Ring has lived in the Slatterly neighborhood for seven years. He says he is proud to see his neighborhood grow in a positive way. Every year he looks forward to sharing his love of arts with others.

"Each vendor is unique in their own way," said Ring. 'It's nice that we have local artist, local musicians coming down here and its a really nice sense of community."

About 60 vendors participated in Saturdays festival.

