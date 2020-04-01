Thornton man pleads not guilty to drug possession

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Thornton man facing drug charges after a chase through Clear Lake is pleading not guilty.

Richard Dean Thompson, 38, is accused of possession of methamphetamine-3rd of subsequent offense and possession of marijuana-3rd of subsequent offense. Authorities say he bailed out of a vehicle in the 100 block of N. 10th Street on March 3 and ran from law enforcement before being tripped up by a deputy and arrested.

Investigators say he was found with meth, pot, and a drug pipe. Court records show Thompson has multiple previous convictions for drugs, theft, burglary, arson, and other charges.

His trial is scheduled to begin on May 19.