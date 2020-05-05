Thornton man pleads guilty to meth possession

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man arrested after a chase through Clear Lake pleads guilty to drug possession.
Richard Dean Thompson, 38 of Thornton, was arrested on March 3 in the 100 block of N. 10th Street in Clear Lake after he bailed out of a vehicle and tried to run from law enforcement. A deputy tripped Thompson and he was taken into custody.
Court documents state he was found in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and a drug pipe.
Thompson has pleaded guilty to possession of meth-3rd offense. His sentencing is scheduled for June 22.
