Thornton man pleads guilty to meth possession

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man arrested after a chase through Clear Lake pleads guilty to drug possession.

Richard Dean Thompson, 38 of Thornton, was arrested on March 3 in the 100 block of N. 10th Street in Clear Lake after he bailed out of a vehicle and tried to run from law enforcement. A deputy tripped Thompson and he was taken into custody.

Court documents state he was found in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and a drug pipe.

Thompson has pleaded guilty to possession of meth-3rd offense. His sentencing is scheduled for June 22.