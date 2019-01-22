Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Thornton man facing meth charge

Arrested early Tuesday morning.

Posted: Jan. 22, 2019 4:43 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

THORNTON, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man is facing a drug charge after a late night traffic stop.

Richard Dean Thompson, 37 of Thornton, was arrested a little before 1:30 am Tuesday. He was stopped near the intersection of 5th Street N and 130th Street for an equipment violation. A Cerro Gordo County sheriff’s deputy says Thompson was seen throwing something out the driver’s side window.

Authorities say the item was recovered and turned out to be a baggie of suspected methamphetamine.

Thompson has been booked into the county jail on $7,000 bond. He’s charged with possession of meth-3rd or subsequent offense, and driving while barred.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 6°
Albert Lea
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 8°
Austin
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 6°
Despite a southward tracking system, snow chances linger into the night.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Iowa has lowest unemployment rate in the country

Image

Your Tuesday Morning KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Tuesday weather forecast

Image

My Money - Financial advise

Image

Dr. Oz - How to get more sleep

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Monday

Image

Ordinances to help snow removal crews

Image

Meeting the Heart of the City artists

Image

Triton girl's basketball builds a winner on the court

Image

Remembering Martin Luther King Jr.

Community Events