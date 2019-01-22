Thornton man facing meth charge

THORNTON, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man is facing a drug charge after a late night traffic stop.
Richard Dean Thompson, 37 of Thornton, was arrested a little before 1:30 am Tuesday. He was stopped near the intersection of 5th Street N and 130th Street for an equipment violation. A Cerro Gordo County sheriff’s deputy says Thompson was seen throwing something out the driver’s side window.
Authorities say the item was recovered and turned out to be a baggie of suspected methamphetamine.
Thompson has been booked into the county jail on $7,000 bond. He’s charged with possession of meth-3rd or subsequent offense, and driving while barred.
