Thornton man facing meth charge

THORNTON, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man is facing a drug charge after a late night traffic stop.

Richard Dean Thompson, 37 of Thornton, was arrested a little before 1:30 am Tuesday. He was stopped near the intersection of 5th Street N and 130th Street for an equipment violation. A Cerro Gordo County sheriff’s deputy says Thompson was seen throwing something out the driver’s side window.

Authorities say the item was recovered and turned out to be a baggie of suspected methamphetamine.

Thompson has been booked into the county jail on $7,000 bond. He’s charged with possession of meth-3rd or subsequent offense, and driving while barred.